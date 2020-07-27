Congratulations are in order for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who have reportedly welcomed their first bub into the world.

TMZ reports the Game of Thrones and X-Men star gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday, July 22, in Los Angeles.

The kid’s name is Willa. I’m not an expert on baby names – I am not much of an expert on anything, really – but Willa sounds fun, and I wish the young one all the success in the world.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source with knowledge of the situation said the couple is “already obsessed and can’t stop gloating” about their sprog, but they’re taking special care during, you know, all of this.

“With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl,” the source said.

Turner, 24, married the muso Jonas, 30, last year in a Las Vegas ceremony. They backed that up with some secondary nuptials in Paris.

News of the baby’s arrival comes nearly two months after the couple surreptitiously attended a Black Lives Matter protest in California.

How nice.