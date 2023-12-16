Sophie Turner Was Spotted Punchin’ Darts & Smoochin’ Sheilas In London W/ Peak Festive Szn Energy

Sophie Turner was spotted in London having a cute ‘lil kiss with her longtime friend Tabitha Doherty after a day of shopping and smoking. Absolutely living her best post-divorce life, all hail the Queen In The North.

Papped by People Magazine, Turner was spotted getting into the most Christmas spirit of all: smashing a cheeky cig and kissing her homies goodbye.

Where do I get her phone case??? (Photo by Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The homie in question being Tabitha Doherty, a communications account manager who Turner was seen chatting with in London’s Notting Hill.

Turner and Doherty caught up after a day of shopping, with the Game Of Thrones actress seen carrying shopping bags.

And what goes better with bags than cones? Turner was spotted smoking outside a cafe while she and Doherty laughed together.

After their lunch bub-date, Turner farewelled her friend with a sweet kiss on the lips before the two parted ways.

Followers of Turner have celebrated the pics, with fans responding in support of her getting into the holiday spirit.

me waking up and immediately seeing sophie turner kissing a woman on the lips pic.twitter.com/mB4900sJTv — skye🌛 (@skyeofthenorth) December 15, 2023

Paparazzi media have gone wild with the photos of the two friends, which you can see here, speculating on a romance.

However it appears the relationship is platonic, as Turner already has a new partner, upgrading from Joe Jonas who she split with in September this year.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the 2023 Vanity Fair in March 2023. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Turner and Jonas made headlines when they filed for a divorce after four years of marriage. There were plenty of rumours about the reason for the split, but the couple kept it under wraps.

“There are many speculative narratives a to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect out wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the pair shared in a joint statement.

Turner is currently known to be dating a new aristocratic boo, Peregrine Pearson, who she was spotted having a pash with in Paris at the start of November.

Honestly, let a girly do what she wants.

After splitting from Joe she’s no doubt had a tough year. The least she deserves is a break to smoke and catch up with a friend.

If you want to peep the full set of papped pics of Turner getting into the holiday spirit, click here to see more.