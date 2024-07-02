Sophie Turner‘s latest Instagram post confirms what we’ve all been hoping for the talented actress — she’s having a hot girl summer, and she’s absolutely fkn thriving. But my spidey senses are telling me that a hard launch with her hot aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine Pearson is on the horizon.

On Tuesday local time, Turner posted a carousel of fun-loving images to IG. There are pics of boozy dinners, giggles with friends, Taylor Swift concerts, gorgeous countryside scenes and a stunning picnic set up. She captioned the images with: “🌞sun, sex and suspicious parents 🌞”.

(Image: Instagram / Sophie Turner) (Image: Instagram / Sophie Turner) (Image: Instagram / Sophie Turner)

Incidentally, the cheeky caption has caused a bit of a ruckus in her comment section. The caption is a fairly PG reference to an old British reality show about a group of teenagers taking their first holiday overseas — but little do they know their parents are secretly watching everything that goes down.

With that in mind, it seems like Sophie is making a tongue-in-cheek reference to her newfound freedom as a divorced gal, while being completely aware of the fact that as a celebrity, she is being watched by the masses. According to the (honestly awful) comments, many people didn’t understand this reference, resulting in a bunch of scandalised comments about Turner being an absent mother, even though both Sophie and her ex-husband Joe Jonas have made a concerted effort to keep their children Willa and Delphine away from the public eye.

Shitty people and comments aside, the photos themselves are an absolute vibe. But I’d like to draw your attention to the last pic — a snap of Turner sitting at a picnic surrounded by yellow flowers and picturesque rolling hills.

There she is, there’s our girl. (Image: Instagram / Sophie Turner)

Tagged in the pic above, is her rumoured French aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

Ever since they were papped smooching in November 2023, Turner and Pearson have been believed to be an item. Although they haven’t done a hard launch just yet, they’ve been papped and photographed together enough times to speculate that they’re very much together.

This, to me, is a soft launch — the first time Turner has acknowledged that she’s hanging out with Pearson. We’re being primed, folks. Mark my words, the hard launch is on its way and I can’t bloody wait.

God speed, Sophie Turner, and may your hot girl summer continue!!!!!