Got no plans this weekend? Well ya do now, because Netflix has just dropped the Jonas Brothers Family Roast and it is an absolute HOOT and a HALF. In particular, a joke Sophie Turner made about her hubby Joe Jonas is going absolutely viral.

Yep, Joe’s own misso took part in the almighty roast, and she brought up those infamous purity rings that the lads wore back in the day.

“No, the rings weren’t a good idea,” Sophie said. “Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example.”

She then went IN for the kill: “Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings, he was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

Fucking HOWLING.

Sophie Turner has something to say about those purity rings… Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ena5YnK0O6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2021

“To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day Cinderella,” she continued. “Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger fit me. And it’s also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney.”

Sophie also poked fun at Joe‘s acting skills (or lack thereof… seriously WHAT did we see in Camp Rock?).

“I said when I started acting that I would never date an actor, and after I saw Camp Rock 2 I knew it was safe to date Joe,” she said.

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now streaming on Netflix, if you’re after an evening LOL.