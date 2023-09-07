Apparently Joe Jonas Spied On Sophie Turner Through Home Security Footage & I Hate It Here

File this under: things we hate to see. Probably one of the ickiest things to come out of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s divorce news has been the very decided – and let’s face it, transparent – smear campaign against the female in the relationship.

We’ve all seen enough Entourage and 30 Rock to understand how Hollywood works and it seems like Joe, his camp or people with his best interests at heart have been working overtime in a thinly veiled attempt at dragging his former partner’s name through the dirt.

And sorry to say bud but nobody is buying it.

After trying to sully Sophie’s role as a mother to their two children by letting everyone know that he has just simply continued to be a father, it’s fair to say that this has backfired completely.

“We’re told over the last 3 months, Joe, 35, has been caring for their 2 young children ‘pretty much all of the time,’” reported TMZ.

So, essentially he has just been a father to his kids?

Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

In the latest potentially-leaked-to-the-media story trying to ruin his ex’s reputation, TMZ has run a report that honestly just makes Joe look messy AF.

According to sources close to Joe he has footage of Sophie, 27, that made him walk away from their four-year marriage.

“Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realise the marriage was over,” wrote TMZ.

If this alleged report is true, this is a ‘UGE red flag. Joe, bro, you’re watching your wife on a home security camera? Very suss and I hate it. This kind of toxic behaviour happens all the time in relationships and is called ‘partner monitoring’.

This alleged development comes as the pair released a joint statement overnight confirming their split.

“There are many speculative narratives a to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect out wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they wrote in a post on Instagram.

While Hollywood breakups will always send media cycles into a spin, we hope that these two can put their differences behind them and walk away from their relationship with a semblance of dignity. Too often women are the easy targets and are taken to slaughter to push a man’s agenda but this time we’re seeing right through it.

Joe, (allegedly) take TMZ off speed dial and show some respect for the mother of your children.