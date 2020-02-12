PEDESTRIAN.TV would like to formally extend our congratulations to Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas, who are reportedly expecting their first bub together. Good on you, folks.

According to unnamed sources who first popped up in JustJared, Turner, 23, and Jonas, 30, did a pretty good job of keeping the news quiet. Well, until now, apparently.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one anonymous source told the outlet.

Speaking to E! News, separate but equally anonymous sources confirmed Turner’s pregnancy.

Game Of Thrones and Dark Phoenix star Turner tied the knot with Jonas Brother and former The Voice Australia coach Jonas in Las Vegas last year, before chucking a somewhat fancier ceremony in France.

Neither party has commented on the latest reports, unless you count Turner’s use of the word “Bub” in her most recent Instagram post as some kind of baby-centric cypher.

We are quietly hoping for some kind of costume to be involved in their official announcement, if and when it rolls around.