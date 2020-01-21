Last week, fans were stunned to learn that the hotly anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival had suffered a huge setback and was being delayed after original series creator Terri Minsky exited her post as showrunner.

Not to worry though as another showrunner has already stepped into the role, according to PEOPLE magazine, with a new direction for the noughties revival.

What this new direction involves, we do not know, but Game of Thrones qween Sophie Turner has just put her hand up to play a pivotal role in the series.

The actress expressed her interest in joining the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Instagram, volunteering to star as Lizzie’s bestie, Miranda Sanchez.

“Is Miranda appearing in this season? Because I’m here. I’m available. I am your new Miranda,” Turner said in an Instagram Story while lying in bed. “Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me.”

Turner also reacted to the news that production on the series has been temporarily put on hold, saying she is “obviously devastated.”

The gritty but stylish Miranda was originally played by Lalaine before departing the role towards the end of the series.

While the actors who played McGuire’s mother, father, brother, friend / lover Gordo and crush Ethan Craft have confirmed they’ll be reprising their roles in the reboot, there has been no word as to whether or not Miranda would make an appearance.

As a long-time Lizzie McGuire fan, and a big big BIG fan of both Miranda and Lalaine, I’m pulling for our OG girl to refill those shoes and give us the closure we’ve been needing for decades.

But who could turn down a bit of Sophie Turner action?

Perhaps she could be Lizzie’s colleague or her brother Matt’s GF. Just some ideas…