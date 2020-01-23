The Jonas Brothers have really been producing the TikTok goods, as of late. After setting the internet alight with their Kimmy K “don’t be fucking rude” recreation, the boys have now backed it up by going back to their humble roots, digging up the ol’ Disney archives and whipping up an iconic Camp Rock reenactment. This trio’s really coming for theatTikTok crown, huh? Go for gold, kings, we support your endeavours.

The TikTok, which has amassed a cute 1.3 million likes so far, shows Joe, Nick and Kevin reprising the roles of Shane, Nate and Jason Gray. This is actually a pretty crucial scene, in which Shane does the whole ‘I’m Shane fucking Gray, why the heck would I want to go to a camp?’ and his brothers persuade him to go. Check it out below. BYO popcorn.

Brava! In the words Ms Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (Gaga, if ya nasty), “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, shit on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it.”

Sound off in the comments below on what you’d like to see them attempt next. I’d like to see Joe channel Gemma Collins in that iconic Big Brother “I’m claustrophobic, Darren” moment. Iconic.