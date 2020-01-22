There’s a lot of shit on TikTok. In fact, most of the videos on TikTok are shit – it can be enough to turn you off the app entirely. Occasionally, though, you’ll stumble upon a rose among the thorns, a TikTok that’ll remain with you for years to come, a TikTok that’ll have you waking up at 4am in a hot flush. One such TikTok was posted by makeup artist @charlottelooks today.

She uploaded a Timothée Chalamet makeup transformation, and the resemblance has rightfully set the internet ablaze.

And when I say resemblance, I mean separated-at-birth levels of uncanny.

Exhibit A:

I dare you to find a better Timothée Chalamet makeup transformation. When I first saw this in the feed, I literally gawked.

Exhibit B:

LOOK AT HER/HIM/THEM. GOD BLESS THE INTERNET.

@charlottelooks has some other pretty damn impressive lewks that are worthing have a gander at over on her profile, but wow… this one… great gear.