Self-proclaimed power bottom king Troye Sivan has decided to be completely horny on main over Timotheé Chalamet this week with a TikTok that maybe should’ve stayed in the drafts.

Overnight, the “Angel Baby” singer shared a behind-the-scenes clip from his hotel room before the Met Gala. In it, he and a friend held hands and a prayer circle for the Dune actor.

“Prayer circle that Timotheé is feeling bicurious and single t[o]n[ight],” the overlaying text read with the post tagged “#postyourdrafts”.

On one hand, it’s a harmless clip that anyone else on TikTok would make. But, because Troye Sivan is an actual celebrity with clout and a following, there’s more to it.

“Troye you and Timotheé look the same just find a mirror”, joked one fan.

“Troye this is a public platform,” said another.

To be honest, I’m a big fan of this one commenter’s conclusion: “This was messy and I respect you for that.”

But, here’s the thing: while it’s funny in theory, it’s also kinda problematic. Timotheé Chalamet has never expressed any interest in men before and beyond playing a queer character in Call Me By Your Name. So, Sivan publicly discussing his sexuality and ‘praying’ for him to be bisexual is wildly inappropriate and uncomfortable, even if it’s a joke from his drafts and even if he’s doing it ironically.

Maybe some things should stay in the drafts. Or, at least, be shared on an alt or finsta.

Both Timotheé Chalamet and Troye Sivan attended this year’s Met Gala—P.S. you can catch all the volcanically fire fits from the event here. The two of them were also spotted at the Met Gala 2021 after-party, where Chalamet allegedly “hoisted himself above the top part of his booth at the Boom Boom Room and shimmied up to a wooden banquette”. Sounds fake, I guess, but after reading that he and Larry David are pals, I’m willing to believe anything.