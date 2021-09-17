In some bizarre new for your Friday evening: Timothée Chalamet and Larry David have been spotted having a cute lunch date together, so which one you fucks broke the simulation???

Paparazzi spotted the 25 and 74 year old having lunch at Sant Ambroeus in New York City. The pair were also accompanied by Larry’s daughter Romy and another guy that is suspected to be her boyfriend, Josiah Adams.

Timothée Chalamet with Larry David in NYC pic.twitter.com/CDF2mdSpR6 — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) September 15, 2021

In some sick twisted way, I’m obsessed with this pairing because deep down I want Timothée Chalamet to be my boyfriend and Larry David to be my dad. Or even the other way around TBH. I simply must know what on earth they are talking about, and I’m not the only one either.

People on Twitter are losing their minds over this iconic duo — because quite frankly, it’s the crossover we needed, but didn’t deserve.

If I were single this would be my age range on Hinge https://t.co/ZtoAgFOlXt — Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) September 15, 2021

Same Elizabeth, except I am single and that is my age range.

certified dumb-bitch-drink enjoyers, I see https://t.co/DZgflWWXjR — Magdalene J. Taylor (@magdajtaylor) September 15, 2021

To be fair, drinking espresso martinis seems very on brand for both Timothée and Larry. Yet, still pretty random.

me (21) getting lunch with a friend (25) pic.twitter.com/7pTmX24Scj — carter hambley (@carterhambley) September 16, 2021

larry david drinking espresso martinis with the youth…..my interest is piqued pic.twitter.com/9r8RG9b7kX — internet baby (@kirkpate) September 16, 2021

It’s even more hilarious seeing the Curb Your Enthusiasm star drinking with a bunch of young people, when you compare that to photos of Larry blocking his ears at New York Fashion Week from a couple days ago.

Larry David at New York Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/X3KBvw4Abi — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) September 13, 2021

Larry David at fashion week is a vibe pic.twitter.com/72ooEcPIGK — Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) September 13, 2021

One minute he’s acting like an old geezer and the next he’s downing espresso martinis with a bunch of twenty-somethings. I literally love this man so much.

It’s not even the first time he’s blocked his ears either. Larry also recently did it at the tennis.

Larry David plugging his ears is perfect Larry David @LightsCameraPod (via ig:alirosemann) pic.twitter.com/G2NvWpaxbM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2021

I think I’m gonna take a leaf out of Larry’s book and start start blocking my ears at the club if I don’t like a song (when they open, that is).

Name a more iconic duo than Timothée Chalamet and Larry David, i’ll wait…