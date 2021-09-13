The Met Gala 2021 is here, meaning it’s time for all of us to wipe the toast crumbs off our trackies and play “did this celebrity nail a theme I only just thought about or not?”. The theme, by the way, is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which is kinda vague and unfortunately pandemic-inspired. The co-chairs this year are much more exciting: Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka. It’s the Gen Z team of dreams.

So more about that theme: it’s a dress code “inspired by American Independence”, according to Vogue. The 2021 Met Gala exhibition is split between two parts: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion will open on September 18, and In America: An Anthology of Fashion will open on May 5, 2022.

The Met Gala 2021 theme celebrates the fact that “New York is back”, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said on the red carpet. There’s a number of young designers included, who “represent a whole patchwork of America”.

“It’s very diverse, very inclusive, and very sustainable,” Wintour said.

Let’s get into the FASHION, shall we?

Anna Wintour in Oscar de la Renta

Don’t hate this! Anna Wintour is never the most exciting red carpet moment, because she’s there to oversee her hand-picked guest list / the entire event. But this is fun, dramatic, and if we were going by Australian seasons, it’s FLORALS FOR SPRING. But I suppose it’s autumn (or “fall”) in America. Anyway, groundbreaking.

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackerman

TRUST beautiful boy Timmy to combine a double breasted jacket with chucks and trackies. This is Zoom fashion on steroids: professional up top, comfy on the bottom.