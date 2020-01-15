Fact: anything that the Friends gang post on Instagram is incredibly iconic. Whether it be Jennifer Aniston‘s arrival to the platform (featuring lines of a certain substance on a phone in front of Matt Perry… I’ll just leave this here) or Lisa Kudrow‘s welcome into the new year with a pink wig, every post is deserved of being hung beside the Mona Lisa in the Louvre. Well, now Courteney Cox has tested out a new Friends IG filter, and we have no choice but to stan.

Courteney set the internet alight by posting her many failed attempts at finding Monica on the filter, whilst showcasing some stellar reactions to her castmates.

“Finally got Monica…thought I was gonna be Ugly Naked Guy for sure! #identitycrisis,” she captioned the montage. Check it out.

The freeze frames well and truly sent me. Courteney, te amo.

Anyway, this is going to be me for the rest of my life whenever a Friends cast-member posts anything: