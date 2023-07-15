One Of The Jonas Brothers Admitted To Shitting Himself Mid-Performance & OFC It Was This One

Sometimes, you’ve gotta go when you gotta go. But unfortunately for this Jo Bro, nature called when he was on stage in front of a bunch of screaming fans.

In an interview with KIIS FM’s Will and Woody, which aired earlier in the week, Joe Jonas got extremely candid about a story he has reportedly never shared before. He revealed that he’d previously shit himself on stage.

Joe said: “I was with a few friends yesterday and we were just talking about there’s a point in your life, as an adult, you can remember the last time you shit your pants.

“This was about four years ago … I’ve been able to work through it, you know, a lot of therapy. And let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing.

“You think it might’ve been a little toot, but it might’ve been a little something else. A little something extra.”

The “SOS” singer revealed that fans, or whoever is morbidly curious, are able to capture the moment where he shat himself if they looked hard enough.

“If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through a show, and it’s a little bit like that’s a bit of an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly. It’s a story I’ve never told,” he said.

“It was a light one, wasn’t a full. You know?”

Joe reiterated that fans can access the moment where he shit his pants if they looked in the archives of his performances. He also admitted that he was worried that someone would point out his oopsie poopsie moment, but thankfully no one did.

“The whole time I thought, ‘Somebody’s going to be able to see this and know what’s happening. They’re going to realise.’ But it was all in my head, you know what I mean? It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought,” Joe said.

“Such is life. It’s happened to many artists, so I feel like I’ve paid my dues and I’m part of some secret club now, you know?”

Although chats of bodily fluids make me woozy — like that darn Reddit public toilet story — I praise Joe for sharing this icky story.

For the longest time, the Jonas Brothers have always kinda been put on a pedestal of perfection. Especially during their peak in the 2010s, so knowing that Joe shat himself slightly on stage kinda makes him more human.

Also, the fact he was wearing white bottoms is very reminiscent of risky moments between my period and my fave white culottes.

Right now, Joe is busy with his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as they prepare for the Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.

Fingers crossed they drop Aussie dates ‘cos I’m dying to hear “Love Bug” IRL, even if Joe shits his pants whilst singing it.



Image Source: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok