A Tourist In Melbourne Has Gone Viral On Reddit For Calling Out The City’s Cursed Public Loo

A tourist visiting Melbourne has put the city on blast for its putrid, disgusting, vomit-inducing public toilets and the photos they posted were so vile that I could literally smell the poo through the screen.

Just an FYI: if you’re eating right now, I’d suggest you pack that away ‘cos this story will bum you out of your appetite.

On Wednesday, the r/Melbourne subreddit was rocked after a user who was visiting the city slammed the CBD’s public toilets. In their post, they uploaded a bunch of fucked photos. A carousel of nightmares, as I would call it.

The user, /u/Upper-Appricot6735, wrote: “First time visiting Melbourne from NZ. Is this normal?”

The photos showed a public toilet that was jam-packed with bodily fluids, poo, wee-wee and even a disposable syringe.

It was just ghastly. The poo and wee weren’t even in the bowl. It was literally spread all over the floor, the toilet seat and the walls like some kind of forbidden Nutella. A steaming, hot blanket of scheiße.

I totally understand that public toilets are literally hell, but what the actual fuck? Like how does this even happen? Were they twirling while they pooped? Did they scoop it out of the toilet and smack it onto the walls?

Whoever did this ‘yuge poop must’ve had an intense grog bog.

The user also shared the location of these toilets, which was reportedly the public loos at Melbourne’s Elizabeth Street.

Since the tourist uploaded the photos, many Melburnians chucked in their two cents.

“Not normal for Melbourne, quite normal for Elizabeth St,” one user wrote.

“I even scrolled the pics as I am getting dinner ready, not sure what I was expecting even after reading ‘Elizabeth Street public toilet’ as a title. Why am I like this,” another person added.

One Reddit user, who claimed they used to clean these toilets, said, “People are filthy and evil”.

A couple of hours after /u/Upper-Apricot6735 posted their putrid gallery of pics, another Reddit user asked r/Melbourne, “Where is the best public toilet you’ve used?”

Let’s hope no one recommends that shithole.

Image Source: Reddit / /u/Upper-Apricot6735