Swifties reckon Taylor Swift may have subtly revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s fourth kiddo in her album Midnights, which is definitely a cooler way of announcing your baby’s name than a Facebook post. How the other half live….

The name in question? The very sweet Daisy May.

Now, if you’re not caught up on your Taylor Swift lore, let me unfurl the scroll for you. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — known pals of the pop star — have three daughters. Their names are Betty, James and Inez.

In Taylor Swift’s simply impeccable folklore album, there is a song called “Betty”. In the song, Swift references characters named Betty, James and Inez.

The characters aren’t based on Reynolds and Lively’s kiddos, but the names were inspired by them.

Alright, I’ll roll my lore scroll back up.

Swift dropped her album Midnights on October 21, and in the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” she references a “Daisy May”.

“I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May,” the lyric goes.

“I picked the petals, he loves me not.”

Given Ms Swift’s previous work, fans reckon it’s a wee easter egg for the name of Lively and Reynolds’ unborn fourth baby.

I mean, it makes sense.

do we think daisy mae is blake lively and ryan reynolds 4th child 🧐 — sienna (@siennapalella) October 21, 2022

I love coming to Twitter to confirm things like – yes other people also think Daisy May/Mae is the name of Blake Lively’s baby #MidnightsTaylorSwift — Hema Mullur (@HemaMullur) October 21, 2022

So Blake Lively will be naming her new baby Daisy Mae, right? #TSmidnightTS — Staci (@StaciUC) October 21, 2022

There is nothing Taylor Swift loves more than an easter egg.

But a number of fans also posed the compelling theory that Taylor Swift was in fact referencing the Animal Crossing character Daisy Mae and TBH, that’s equally as likely.

ngl when taylor said daisy may i thought she meant this girlie pic.twitter.com/gSC9wxK39J — Patricia (taylor’s version) 💜 (@the_hopeofitall) October 21, 2022

“so long, daisy may” taylor swift is a animal crossing girly confirmed pic.twitter.com/Y6lxMs5n4A — lauren !! (@lauren_shood) October 21, 2022

“I see the great escape



so long, Daisy May” pic.twitter.com/UhFTxl5BRS — 🌱emily🧃 (@emilyryan1399) October 21, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor opens up about past relationship with Daisy Mae in song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” pic.twitter.com/N9DXFPsxH0 — 🚌ScaryKylie💛 (@MarythenKylie) October 21, 2022

Reynolds has previously discussed the fact Swift used the couples’ kiddo names in a song, saying they “thought it was pretty damn amazing”.

“You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened’,” he said in a SiriusXM interview.

I guess we’ll simply have to wait and see whether Reynolds and Lively end up following the Taylor Swift baby-naming law.