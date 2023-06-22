TikTokers Are Doing God’s Work & Sharing The Best (And Worst) Seats For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

It’s happening. Taylor Swift is officially gonna pound Australian sand and I am screeching with delight.

With general public ticket sales for the Eras tour kicking off on Friday, June 30 and pre-sales starting on Monday, June 26, you can bet your bottom dollar that we’ve popped DND on and are now in hardcore Taylor Swift Eras Tour preparation planning. After all, it is going to be an absolute (bad) blood bath out there.

So if you’re anything like me, you’re in full delulu mode and operating under the assumption that you’ll absolutely get tickets, despite the fact that literally millions of people are trying to get them, far outweighing ticket availability.

Sounds bad for you, but not me! I’m getting tickets! Surely! Hooray!

While you might argue that being able to buy any ticket at this stage is considered a success, we’re fully investing in our delusional fantasies, envisioning a world where we’ll not only be able to buy tickets, we’ll be able to choose what section we’re getting to sit in.

Being a baller right up front with A? Copping the cheapest tickets imaginable in G Reserve (the G stands for good, surely)? Or somewhere in the middle with D Reserve? The alphabet has never been so daunting in my goddamn life.

Luckily, a bunch of Eras concertgoers overseas have kindly spilled the tea on TikTok, sharing what the seats around the stadium actually look like. They’ve shared important things like potential visual obstructions and what your view will actually look like. And also less important things, like how likely you are to be battling hundreds of thousands of teenagers with their phones out for the full two-hour concert duration or the potential to breathe the same air as Taylor (a gift).

Regardless of what you end up with, be assured that there are no bad seats at a Taylor Swift show (except for the one next to me). Trust me, I sat on the very last possible row for her Reputation Tour back in 2018 and it was the best time ever.

So read on for the DL on each seating category for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and real life videos about what kind of view you’ll cop based on where you decide to sit.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour seating map: What will seating look like for Sydney and Melbourne shows?

Despite the MCG and Accor Arena being wildly different venues, all Taylor Swift Eras Tour shows have a pretty similar layout in terms of seats and stage design.

All shows will have your standard stadium seating, as well as some extra floor seats closer to the stage.

There are plenty of opportunities to get up close to Tay as all shows have a little runway stage that goes deep into the crowd. On this runway, there’s a big ol’ diamond, which Taylor spends a lot of time in (as she should — boo needs to be front and centre!).

Accor Stadium Seating Map | Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Stadium Seating Map | Taylor Swift Eras Tour

You can peep the Sydney Accor Stadium Taylor Swift map here and Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Taylor Swift map here.

Reserve seating breakdown: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Great, now we can dive into IRL videos of what your view and experience might look like based on the tickets you buy.

While I’d love to be able to give you seat views based on the reserve class, that’s just not possible as we don’t quite know what seats will be under each category.

For example, A Reserve might mean floor tickets near the stage, but it might also mean front-row tickets in the lower bowl. Similarly, you might assume C Reserve is in the grandstands, but it also might mean an obstructed floor ticket. Ya feel?

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a bunch of vids that show the Eras Tour experience based on where you’re sitting in the stadium. Please note that it’ll be hard to actually gauge how much these will cost you until we’re actually in the blood bath buying tickets.

Floor

We’ve all seen those videos of those people that somehow managed to cop front-row tickets on the floor (black magic, probs). But how do floor seats fare when you’re a couple of rows back?

Uh, pretty damn good. While they might be a toughie if you’re really short or bringing kids, the view here is so good, I’d sell my firstborn for it.

They’re also ideal if you really wanna be in on the action, like this TikToker who managed to get confetti’d into oblivion. Love that for her.

Despite everyone standing in Eras Tours videos, floor seating is allocated, so unfortunately, you won’t be able to smoosh that cute little face of yours to the front row unless you actually have tickets there.

Lower Bowl

To me, the lower bowl is the blend of all things good. You’re close enough that you feel like you’re in on the action, but being a little bit further away from the floor means there’s slightly less chaos around you.

You also have the benefit of being able to see properly thanks to tiered seating, so it’s a good choice for any shorties out there.

Lower bowl seats mean you can also take in the atmosphere as you’ll usually cop a nice 360 view of everything.

Nosebleeds

This vid was captured “from the 700’s”, which is a nice way of saying the very, very, very back of the stadium.

As you can see, it’s actually a surprisingly schmick view, proving that all seats are good seats.

Obstructed View

An obstructed view can mean a lot of things. It might mean you’ve got a dirty big pole in your way, or it might mean that you’ve been seated at the last possible seat on the side and don’t get a full view of the stage.

In this TikTok, we can see that a person is seated almost next to the stage, resulting in a slightly obstructed view. That said, these seats are still pretty good as you’ve got a full view of the diamond, which Taylor spends a lot of time in.

These kind of seats might be worth it if you want to save a buck, just make sure you check what the obstructed view is.

So that’s it! Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favour.