The A-Lister Who Played Lady Deadpool Just Outed Herself On Instagram And Fans Are Pissed

CONTENT WARNING: Deadpool vs Wolverine Spoilers ahead!!!

Looks like the internet’s favourite guessing game just got flipped on its head faster than you can say “chimichanga.” The actress who is playing Lady Deadpool in the newly released Deadpool & Wolverine has unmasked herself!

The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing together Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, hit theaters on Friday (July 26).

Leading up to the film’s debut, the internet was buzzing with theories about the identity of the actress portraying Lady Deadpool, the female counterpart to the Merc with a Mouth.

There were even rumours that pop superstar Taylor Swift might be donning the red suit, but those speculations were quickly shot down.

So who is Lady Deadpool?

Okay this is your final spoiler warning!!

Lady Deadpool is none other than… Blake Lively!

While Blake isn’t the one doing backflips and sword-swinging in the Lady Deadpool suit (that’s some poor stunt double probably questioning their life choices), she did lend her voice to the character.

(Photo: Blake Lively & Ryan Renolds, Getty Images)

Blake took to her Instagram to reveal the news with pictures of her from the movie’s premiere.

The caption read, “In 2010 I was on Gossip Girl and about to film my first superhero movie, The Green Lantern with my kind Canadian costar [Ryan]. He told me, our other costar, another superhero newby [Taika Waititi] and all of us about @deadpoolmovie for the first time.”.

She continued, “It was a ‘meta’ superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen.”

“12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed. And today it’s in theaters. The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes.”

The post Blake mentioned was an Instagram that, Deadpool creator, Rob Liefield posted. The caption noted, “If ever we are blessed with Lady Deadpool on screen I’m pretty certain Ms. Lively will have some say in the casting.”

Fans Are Pissed About The Deadpool & Wolverine Spoiler

Fans are not exactly happy with Blake for sharing the news so soon after the films release.

One marvel stan commented on Blake’s post saying, “EXCUSE ME GIRL YOU SPOILT THE MOVIE??”

Another said, “blake…baby…why couldn’t you have waited at least 24 hours.”

But others pointed out that hints of the casting have been around for ages.

One commenter said, “For everyone saying it’s a spoiler, she’s been credited as Lady Deadpool on iMDB for DAYSSSS.. Also, if you don’t think that [premiere] outfit was a hint (and a slay) ….”

And let’s be real for a second. Are we really surprised? This is peak Reynolds-Lively energy. Remember when all those Deadpool “cameos” leaked? It’s giving chaos marketing strategy and I’m here for it!