Charlie Puth reckons he and Harry Styles have one-sided beef because of an incident in the early 2010s and honestly, he’s probably right.

Puth spoke to Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he revealed he’s pretty sure Styles doesn’t like him.

Turns out Puth accidentally set a bunch of papparazzi on the star during the peak of One Direction’s fame and yeah, that’ll do it mate.

“It was 2014, I had just signed my first record contract, and I’d never been to a fancy LA sushi restaraunt,” Puth told Jimmy Fallon.

“There’s this place called Sushi Park in West Hollywood. I was eating and then Jeff [Azoff] and Harry — his manager Jeff — walked in.

“I didn’t know him at the time, but I was just — I don’t get, like, smitten with anybody. [Yet] at the time, I was just had whole-body chills. I was like, I can’t bel— he had a hat on.

“It was very 2014 One Direction era.”

RIP to my fave, delightfully quiet sushi restaurant. @charlieputh mentioned running into harry styles there. normies will never be able to get a table again 😢 — Lisa Flip (@lisaflip) October 13, 2022

“I, for whatever reason, took out my phone,” he admitted sheepishly.

“And I was like ‘You’re not gonna believe this. What a week in LA. I sign a record contract, and who walks in? None other than Harry Styles’.”

Unsurprisingly, tweeting Harry Styles’ location did not go well.

“15 paparazzi [were] out front in, like, five minutes,” he said, laughing.

“[Harry] just looks at me, does a nod, and then follows me. I don’t know if that was a good follow. Haven’t heard from him since. I don’t think he likes me very much.”

READ MORE Charlie Puth Is The Latest Star To Discuss His Fkd Experience Of Working At Ellen's Record Label

I can just imagine Styles looking deadpan at Puth like he’s in the office, sighing, and accepting this fate.

But hey, maybe this interview will drag him out of the woodwork and he’ll put Puth at ease. All I know is if I did that to one of the biggest stars on the planet, it would haunt me for the rest of my life. Like, this is what you think of when you wake up in the middle of the night with a cold sweat.

You can watch the full interview below.