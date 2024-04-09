Calvin Harris’ Wife Vick Hope Confessed That She Listens To Taylor Swift When He ‘Goes Away’

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has a gorilla grip chokehold on society. Like… did you not see our content when the Eras Tour finally hit Down Under? Anyways, to further prove this point, Calvin Harris‘ wife Vick Hope has revealed that she secretly listens to Swift when he “goes away”. How scandalous.

Before I see y’all jumping in the comment section writing stuff like “who cares” and asking “why is this news”, hear me out!!!

For the pop-culture girlies who may not know, Harris and Swift have a lot of history. Between 2015 and 2016, the pair dated for a couple of months. At around June 2016, multiple sources claimed that the musically talented pair had split.

“There was no drama. Things just don’t work out sometimes,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris leave L’asso restaurant on May 26, 2015 in New York City. (Image source: Getty Images / James Devaney/GC Images)

Following their breakup, the exes went through some drama, mostly over Harris’ hit song with Rihanna “This Is What You Came For” when someone from Swift’s camp confirmed that she wrote part of the song. The claim was then confirmed by Harris himself via X (formerly Twitter), which was followed by bitter tweets that were about the “Style” singer.

So, with this history, it’s quite funny to discover that Harris’ wife, Vick Hope, secretly listens to his ex specifically when he’s out of the house!

The revelation was unearthed on April 8 during Hope’s BBC Radio 1 Show Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie. Prior to the funny confession, the radio hosts were discussing things that they do when their partner leaves, which led to Hope’s legendary tea spill.

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” the journalist revealed whilst her co-hosts chuckled.

“Just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done.”

I guess you can say she just had to Shake It Off. The “it” being those cheeky Swiftie tendencies we all go through every once in a while.

I usually love to give people the benefit of the doubt, however, the fact that Hope confessed to listening to Swift only when Harris goes away suggests that he’s still quite salty about his history with the pop star.

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris attend the BRIT Awards 2024. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

I can just imagine Hope listening to “Getaway Car” peacefully on Spotify and then all of a sudden she gets a text from Harris asking her why she’s listening to his ex. Ahhhh all the scenarios in my head involving Hope having a secret Swift listening party have me cackling!

Following the major revelation, Swifties have banded behind Hope and showed their support for the closeted Swiftie.

She’s a beautiful, confident woman with a great sense of humour. She knows she has nothing to worry about, everyone has exes they just aren’t usually as worldwide famous and adored as his! — Danielle Tunstall (@danitunstall) April 8, 2024

LET VICK HOPE HEAR WHAT THE F SHE WANTS SHES A FREE PERSON IN A FREE WORLD WITH FREE MUSIX😭😭😭 — 𝐿𝒶𝓇𝒶⁷ᴶⁱᵏᵒᵒᵏ⁷🐣 (@prod_by_min) April 9, 2024

As per PEOPLE, Hope and Harris officially got hitched back in September 2023. The pair’s relationship is quite private, however, they’ve recently been spotted together at both the 2024 Grammys and BRIT Awards, where they attended the event as a couple.

As for Swift, she’s still going strong with her NFL boo-thang Travis Kelce and honestly, I reckon they could be endgame.

Manifesting this for her!

Image source: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard and Neilson Barnard