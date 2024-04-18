The Tortured Poets Department: The Exact Date & Time Of Release Across Every Australian State

The time has almost come, my friends! Taylor Swift‘s album The Tortured Poets Department is just ONE (1) day away! Not to state the obvious but this is extremely exciting news for Swifties across the country who are scheduling their entire lives around the upcoming album. But to do so, we must decipher the TTPD release date and time for each state.

So, I thought I’d do the lord’s work and list out exactly when TTPD will be dropping in Australia, state by state. You’re welcome.

When Is The Tortured Poets Department Coming Out In Australia?

Being prepared is the key here, folks!!!! The Tortured Poets Department will be dropped at midnight Eastern Time on April 19, which roughly means Friday afternoon of April 19, 2024, in Australia.

NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania & the ACT

For all the states that vibe with Australian Eastern Standard Time — AKA New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory — the release date and time for The Tortured Poets Department to drop at 2pm on April 19, 2024.

So, if you feel like you’ll need to be completely alone and horizontal to absorb the musical brilliance of this album for the first time, schedule a reminder on your phone to tell your boss you’ve been overcome with a terrible case of the runs so you can log off from work without any questions.



South Australia, Northern Territory (and Broken Hill, ya cheeky buggers)

If you call South Australia, Northern Territory or Broken Hill home, TTPD will magically appear on your Spotify or Apple Music app at 1:30pm on April 19, 2024.

What a happy Friday this is going to be for everyone! Unless you’re going through a breakup. In that case, take a moment to wallow with the support of the breakup music queen, Miss Taylor Swift. You deserve it.

Western Australia

For my friends in Western Australia, you can listen to The Tortured Poets Department in all its glory from 12pm on April 19, 2024.

I’d say in your case, just take the whole day. Make a nice breakfast, sit in the sun, drink some water, put your toots in the grass or something. By the time 12pm hits, I think that we’re in for a whole heap of heartwrenching ballads. You’re going to need sustenance and emotional stability to ride this potentially slutty folklore-esque wave.

Nice!!!!

