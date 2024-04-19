The Tortured Poets Department: Taylor Swift Announces Release Date For ‘Fortnight’ Music Video

I think we all need to say a collective “thank you” to Taylor Swift. Not only is she releasing her new album The Tortured Poets Department, but she’s also following up the goods with a video clip for the album’s first track “Fortnight”. Mother knows we’re hungry! Mother knows the Swifties need to eat! She is proving for us!!!!

Taylor announced the good news across her social media this morning by sharing a six-second teaser video. Although the caption says it comes out at 8pm, for us Aussies, it’s 10am AEST on Saturday morning.

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Image: Supplied)

After a night of sobbing and listening to the album on repeat, we get a little video to take the edge off!! What a treat!

Although the clip is short, the chairman of The Tortured Poets Department makes up for it with the visually striking black-and-white imagery, a cameo from Post Malone and some lyrics that really, really indicate that this will be a break up album.

Great news for the heartbroken Swifties out there, honestly.

Oh booooy, are you as excited as I am?

You can check it out below.

This clip echoes the sentiment that we’ve known all along — Taylor is entering a new era. And while the jury is still out on whether it is a slutty folklore, I think we can all agree that her new era looks exciting and compelling.

Can Taylor do any wrong? According to Swifties, absolutely not.