Here’s What Matty Healy Really Thinks About Taylor Swift, TTPD & Their Failed Relationship

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy TTPD

Rachel Choy

It’s been a while since Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department was released, but a sneaky insider source has finally revealed what Matty Healy supposedly thinks about it all

Now, Tay Tay has never said explicitly who her songs on the album are about, but Swifties are convinced that a bunch are about the 1975 frontman. She sings about a relationship with someone who smokes and has tattoos, a dead giveaway IMO. 

According to the singer, the couple had discussed “rings and talking cradles”, hinting that marriage and babies were on the cards. 

A friend of Healy supposedly told US Weekly that he was “blindsided” by the lyrics, saying: “He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time were they ever serious.”

“For her to be saying things about baby carriages… and living together – he says it had never even come up. He’s taking it in stride,” the friend claimed. 

Matty Healy performing

Matty Healy would very much like to be removed from this narrative. (Image: Getty)

Guys??? If my ex said this after I’d released a 31-track double album with songs like “The Manuscript”, “loml”, “But Daddy I Love Him” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” about him, I would simply perish. 

Both Healy and Swift are now in highly publicised relationships, so it sounds like it’s frustrating for the rock musician to have his romantic past constantly dissected by fans. That’s what you get after dating one of the biggest pop stars in the world, I guess. 

In May, an insider told US Weekly Healy was “uncomfortable” by the attention on his previous relationship with Swift, “especially because he’s [with someone] new”. 

He’s been with model Gabbriette Bechtel since September 2023, and Swift has been loved-up with Travis Kelce since approximately August 2023. 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Will Travis Kelce get his own “Lover” in the future? (Image: Getty)

Healy’s aunt, Debbie Dedes, told Daily Mail in April he was “very happy” with Bechtel, and is busy “focusing on that”. 

“He will not be surprised by [her] song[s]. Him and her know what went on,” she said at the time. 

“As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press.”  

Can someone please convince Debs to appear on a talk show? Imagine the tea that could be spilled!

Feature image: Getty

