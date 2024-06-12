Matty Healy Hits Back After Taylor Swift Fans Go Wild Thinking He’s ‘Signalling’ His Ex Via IG

Matty Healy has found himself in hot water with Swifties again. Dubbed “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” by his ex Taylor Swift (allegedly) and Swifties alike, the 1975 frontman has been the subject of some rumours on X (formerly Twitter) saying he’s been trying to “signal” his ex.

Let’s break it down, shall we? Matty recently shared some Charli XCX lyrics from her new song “So I” on his Instagram Story. The song is about Charli XCX’s late friend Sophie, and includes heartwrenching lyrics like “Always on my mind / Every day, every night / Your star burns so bright / Why did I push you away”.

One Swiftie shared a screenshot on X and said: “Matty Healy just shared ‘So I’ by Charli XCX on his story. The song is about Charli’s late friend SOPHIE but are we reaching to think that those lyrics on HIS story could be a signal to Taylor??”

Is Matty Healy still obsessed with his ex? Swifties seem to think so. (Image: Getty)

In a now-viral tweet, another X user replied and added a spicy take about the Swiftie fandom, saying: “We need a new psychological term for a contemporary form of narcissism that is somehow not refracted internally onto the self but rather onto the object of stardom.”

They continued: “I truly believe one of the most terrifying and ominous element of stan culture is the willingness of vulnerable young people to deprioritise themselves – their wishes, tastes, desires, opinions, free thought – and form their entire identities and well-beings around another person.”

We need a new psychological term for a contemporary form of narcissism that is somehow not refracted internally onto the self but rather onto the object of a standom. pic.twitter.com/MHB0paqtAV — Louie (@DJLouieXIV) June 9, 2024

After the screenshot of this exchange was shared on Instagram, Healy himself *liked* the post. Of course, there were also floods of comments dragging Swift’s fandom.

“As a Swiftie, I’m embarrassed by half of the fandom,” one person commented on the post.

“Imagine eulogising your best friend who died so young and now legions of the most annoying teenagers alive are analysing it for Taylor lore,” another added.

“While narcissists think everything is about them, stans think everything’s about Taylor,” a third wrote.

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift dated for a few months. (Image: Getty)

Matty Healy’s connection to Charli XCX

While Charli XCX is friends with Swift – she opened for the Reputation Tour in 2018 – she’s actually engaged to 1975 drummer and Healy’s bestie George Daniel.

She’s also close with Healy’s current girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel, who appeared recently in her “360” music video. Gabbriette was hand-picked by Charli XCX to front punk rock band Nasty Cherry after they’d met on a music video set.

Charli XCX’s new album Brat was recently released. (Image: Getty)

Healy and Bechtel got together in September 2023, about a month after Swift started dating Travis Kelce.

So while Swifties can “Call It What *They* Want”, I’m convinced Healy’s post had nothing to do with his ex. He just simply liked the song, okay!!

Feature image: Getty