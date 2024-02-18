Taylor Swift’s Hotel Room In Melbourne Is Bougie AF & We Are Not Even Fit To Breathe Its Air

It should come as no surprise that a woman who flies around in a private jet would also rest her head in the boujiest hotel room money can buy. So where is Taylor Swift staying during her trip down under? A backpackers? Someone’s mum’s cousin’s uncle’s house?

Some time ago, The Eras Tour signed an agreement with Crown Resorts to be its official accomodation partner.

This means, the most likely place Taylor will rest her noggin is in Crown Towers Southbank. In the precinct, there lies a penthouse that would make any of us scared to sneeze in for fear or damaging the interior.

The Presidential Villa, which is so expensive you can’t even see the price the hotel’s website (you have to click the “enquire now” button), is suspected to be Taylor’s current place of residence.

Again, this is simply the most likely circumstance. It isn’t confirmed but I highly doubt she’d be staying in a one-bedroom studio.

Imagine if 2 people ACTUALLY sat in those 2 blue chairs, having to give one another the most dead-on eye contact in history. Horrifying

Nevertheless, sources tell us it costs about $25,000 per night which gets you a private around-the-clock butler, your own personal elevator, a couple of bedrooms and a 42nd floor view of Melbourne’s city skyline.

If I played hide and seek in here there’s a chance I’d never be found

Apparently, one of the main reasons celebs usually book a big ol’ chain hotel rather than a swanky boutique is the security consideration.

“[Security] standover on tarmacs for private jets, and a pick-up from the planes straight to the hotel – VIP delivery and VIP welcome. A number of these hotels have the facility to have separate entrances,” Neil Fergus, an international security advice expert, told The Age.

I dunno how to explain it but this hallway went to private school

“Some hotels in Australia are internationally reputed and adept at handling prestigious visits of that nature. Whether they be heads of state, heads of government or iconic entertainers – it’s big business.

“It’s not bad publicity either,” he concluded.

Damn okay.

What’s the bet she’s still getting a Halal Snack Pack (HSP) on the stumble home though?

Taylor, if you’re reading this and need kebab recommendations, I’ve got plenty for ya.

Aussie hospitality at its finest.

Images via Crown.

