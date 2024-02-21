Sydneyside Swifites are truly geeking out as Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is literally at their fingertips. So to help prepare for the concert, we’ve done some research on when you should get up off of your seats for merch and the potty!

After many trials and tribulations — the Ticketek presales, the radio competitions, the Ticketek marketplace lounge etc — Taylor Swift is finally going to take the Accor Stadium stage this weekend.

With the first Sydney show kicking off on Friday, the concert is set to begin with an electric performance from Sabrina Carpenter followed by mother herself, T-Swizzle.

(Image source: Getty Images. /Graham Denholm/TAS24 for TAS Rights Management)

However, the concert will be three hours long, which is a bloody long time to be sitting, dancing, drinking, partying and crying in the one spot. Surely, there are ~perfect times~ for getting out of your seat so that you don’t miss a single thing.

Especially if Taylor is dropping surprises like she did in Melbourne.

So we’ve rounded up some tips from Swifties who were at the first three shows, the internet and beyond to help you map out your pee pee and merch plan for this Eras Tour weekend.

Here are the recommended times to leave your seat during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney

When is the best time to buy merch during the Eras Tour?

Personally, I always think it’s the best idea to get merchandise before the gig so you don’t have to wait around after or during the show.

Thankfully, Swift’s impact is so big that it’s garnered organisers to make official Eras Tour merch available before the shows, however, the lines are quite long. Still beats getting up during the concert and potentially missing out on a surprise track.

According to the Facebook group “SYDNEY TSwift Eras Tour 2024”, some fans waited for hours in line to get their hands on some treasure Swiftie merch on Wednesday, February 21.

(Image source: Facebook)

Thankfully, the merchandise tent for T-Swizzle will be open on Thursday, February 22 (that’s a sign), from 10am to 6pm on the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Dawn Fraser Avenue.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Aussie mega-Swiftie (who went to two T-Swift shows in Melbourne) and Refinery29 Australia journalist Allie Daisy King recommends purchasing merch before the show. She also advised that merch “inside” the stadium is way better than what’s outside.

That being said, getting the merch before the show begins is the best option if you don’t want to sacrifice a single Taylor Swift note.

As the saying goes: the early bird gets the worm.

Will pre-sale merch tents be open on show days?

YEP! Another excuse to get souvenirs before the show.

Swifties can cop merchandise from external stalls from 12pm until after the concert, however, supplies are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve vibe.

When is the best time to go to the toilet during the Eras Tour?

Waaaaay before Swift landed Down Under, I remember discussions were floating around about adult diapers.

Look, if you want to do that, go for it! BUT thankfully, we’ve gathered some information that could help you map out your Eras Tour bathroom breaks.

The rumoured setlist for Eras Tour Sydney

When organising your bathroom breaks, you gotta pick a song/era to sacrifice.

According to TimeOut, this is the setlist for the Aussie leg of the Eras Tour:

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” “Cruel Summer” “The Man” “You Need to Calm Down” “Lover” “The Archer” “Fearless” “You Belong With Me” “Love Story” “’Tis the Damn Season” “Willow” “Marjorie” “Champagne Problems” “Tolerate It” “Ready For It?” “Delicate” “Don’t Blame Me” “Look What You Made Me Do” “Enchanted” “22” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” “I Knew You Were Trouble” “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” “The 1” “Betty” “The Last Great American Dynasty” “August” “Illicit Affairs” “My Tears Ricochet” “Cardigan” “Style” “Blank Space” “Shake it Off” “Wildest Dreams” “Bad Blood” “Tim McGraw” “Lavender Haze” “Anti-Hero” “Midnight Rain” “Vigilante Shit” “Bejeweled” “Mastermind” “Karma”

Wow, I feel thirsty after reading that whole list. ALSO, this doesn’t include the surprise songs so it’s a tough one!

READ MORE 7 Tips On Surviving Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour From A Diehard Swiftie Who Already Has

What do Swifties recommend?

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, King recommends taking your bathroom breaks in between Sabrina and Taylor’s set.

“When ‘Applause by Lady Gaga‘ comes on in between Sabrina and Taylor, run to the bathrooms and pee by the end of the song,” she said.

“Go to your seat quickly as ‘You Don’t Own Me by Lesley Gore‘ plays, this is when the official two-minutes-ish countdown starts and you have that time to make it to your seat in time.”

After attending two Eras Tour concerts in Melbs, King also recommended taking a bathroom break after “Long Live” as a dancer will be putting on a show for “almost two minutes”, claiming that you should be back in time for “22”.

Another thing you have to factor in is lines, and let’s hope they’re not as long as the ones on Ticketek or the presale merch stands.

At the end of the day, it’s all about what are you sacrificing when it comes to leaving your seat. At least, with merch, you do have the option of getting it waaaay earlier than the show but for potty breaks? Yeah, that’s your body’s choice.

At the end of the day, no artist is worth risking a urinary tract infection or dehydration.

If you gotta go, you gotta go!

Image source: Getty Images / Graham Denholm/TAS24