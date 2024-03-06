22-Year-Old Ballarat Man Arrested Over Samantha Murphy’s Disappearance During A Morning Run

Victoria Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in relation to the suspicious disappearance of Samantha Murphy.

The man was arrested at 6am on Wednesday from his home and remains in custody. However, no charges have been laid so far.

Samantha Murphy, a 51-year-old woman from East Ballarat, went missing on February 4 after leaving her home for a run at 7am. She has not been seen since.



Although police have conducted extensive investigations and searches for Murphy, Victorian Police have confirmed that there are no further updates on her whereabouts.

“We understand that there is a continued high level of interest in this investigation and concern about Samantha’s disappearance. However it remains critical that any speculation does not impede any aspects of the investigation,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said, per the ABC.

Police are still calling for anyone who might have relevant information, dashcam footage or CCTV who haven’t already spoken to police to come forward.

More to come.