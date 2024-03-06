22-Year-Old Ballarat Man Arrested Over Samantha Murphy’s Disappearance During A Morning Run

By

Laura Masia

Published

Victoria Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in relation to the suspicious disappearance of Samantha Murphy.

The man was arrested at 6am on Wednesday from his home and remains in custody. However, no charges have been laid so far.

Samantha Murphy, a 51-year-old woman from East Ballarat, went missing on February 4 after leaving her home for a run at 7am. She has not been seen since.

READ MORE
Police Now Believe Samantha Murphy Was Abducted By ‘One Or More Parties’ & Everyone Is A Suspect

Although police have conducted extensive investigations and searches for Murphy, Victorian Police have confirmed that there are no further updates on her whereabouts.

“We understand that there is a continued high level of interest in this investigation and concern about Samantha’s disappearance. However it remains critical that any speculation does not impede any aspects of the investigation,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said, per the ABC.

Police are still calling for anyone who might have relevant information, dashcam footage or CCTV who haven’t already spoken to police to come forward.

More to come.

Tags:

, ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

Great Businesses Owned By LGBTQIA+ People That You Need To Know & Buy From

Great Businesses Owned By LGBTQIA+ People That You Need To Know & Buy From

Style
MAFS 2024 Recap Episode 21: Tori’s Delulu Audacity Is Legit Painful To Watch At This Point

MAFS 2024 Recap Episode 21: Tori’s Delulu Audacity Is Legit Painful To Watch At This Point

Entertainment

Organic article

WATCH: Bringing LGBTQIA+ Joy Up North

WATCH: Bringing LGBTQIA+ Joy Up North

Video
WATCH: Inside Wagga Wagga's LGBTQIA+ Community

WATCH: Inside Wagga Wagga’s LGBTQIA+ Community

Video