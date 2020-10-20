A 24-year-old Victorian woman has been charged over the suspicious death of Jarrad Lovison, almost five months after the 37-year-old’s body was found in dense bushland.

Samantha Grace Guillerme was arrested at Moe, about 120km east of Melbourne, on Tuesday morning and charged with murder.

According to her Facebook page, Guillerme worked at Eat Live Fresh, a cafe in Trafalgar.

Three other people were also arrested, Victoria Police said in statement.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at a property in Willow Grove, while a 47-year-old man from Moe and a 44-year-old woman from Trafalgar were arrested at a property in Moe.

“All three remain in custody and the investigation remains ongoing,” police said.

A third warrant was executed at a property in Trafalgar.

Lovison’s body was found in bushland at Moondara on May 23 this year, about 29km north of his Newborough home.

He was last seen in Newborough on April 16, riding a green mountain bike.

Police have not revealed the way in which he was killed, but have previously said they believe it was done by people who knew him.

“We just want to know who did this to our son and why,” Lovison’s father John said earlier this month, fronting media with his wife Dianne.

“We don’t go to Moe or Newborough because I don’t know when I’m walking past a person that killed my son and he’s laughing at me because I don’t know who he is or what he is.

“We just want people, if they know anything to be decent people and dob these bastards in because they deserve to be dobbed in, they deserve to go to court.

“I want the satisfaction of getting these people so I can look these bastards in the eye and I know who you are … because at the moment we’ve only got each other.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.