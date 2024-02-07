Police Have Found ‘Items’ Near A Walking Trail Four Days After Samantha Murphy Vanished

The search for missing mother-of-three Samantha Murphy has escalated after certain “items” were found near a walking trail. Victoria Police has the scene declared a crime scene.

Samantha, 51, was last seen about 7am on Sunday when she left her home in Ballarat East to go for run in a state forest on the outer edges of the regional town.

Initially, police said they didn’t believe anything suspicious had happened. However, officers have since found undisclosed items in some shrub at around 12pm today — the fourth day of its search.

Police have now evacuated the walking trail and, according to the Daily Mail, all reporters and Samantha’s husband Michael Murphy were ejected from the area once the crime scene was established.

“The items will be assessed to determine if they are relevant to the investigation,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a statement.

“The search for Samantha continues, with the assistance of police Search & Rescue, uniform police, Canine Unit, Mounted Branch, SES and CFA.”

Earlier this week, Police said Samantha’s phone last pinged near Buninyong on Monday. Two search zones have been set up: one near her home and one in nearby bushland.

“Obviously, phones can run out of battery, but that forms part of the investigation,” Acting Inspector Lisa MacDougall said in a press conference.

MacDougall also noted that Samantha had gone missing on a 36C day, and it’s unknown whether she had food or water with her.

“[Sunday] was a hot day… there [is] obviously increased risk there because of the heat,” she said.

“It raises the urgency of the search for us, and obviously we account for the fact that that will have an impact on someone’s health.”

Samantha is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a maroon/brown-coloured singlet.

Anyone who sees Samantha is urged to contact Ballarat East police station on (03) 5336 6000.