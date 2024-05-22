Baskin-Robbins Is Treating Us To A New Biscoff Menu If You’re Looking For A Little Treat

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Baskin-Robbins to drop the collab of the decade with Biscoff.

Baskin-Robbins has answered our sweet, sweet prayers and just dropped the collab of the decade.

Together at last, the ice cream legend has crafted a delectable menu in collaboration with Belgian fave, Biscoff.



Set to arrive in stores from the 22nd of May, the menu contains a bunch of scrumdiddlyumptious treats. This includes the Biscoff Sundae, a combination of your choice of ice cream and Biscoff topping with caramelised biscuit crumbs (get the deluxe version to double the deliciousness), the Biscoff Belgian Waffle with sweet and crunchy toppings, as well as the Biscoff Shake which features ice cream and crunchy biscuit bites, blended into one.

You can also upgrade any Baskin-Robbins ice cream scoop with a drizzle of the delectable Biscoff topping, for a limited time only. Get it in my mouth.

It’s a smart move considering the boom of Biscoff in the last few years and its presence on our FYPs.

So, alert the group chat (especially that friend who brings their Biscoff spread to the office), and get down to Baskin-Robbins to try its Biscoff menu before it runs out. We all know good things don’t last forever.

If you don’t want to head to an IRL store, then you can nab the Biscoff range via UberEats, Menulog, DoorDash and Baskin-Robbins’ very own BR App.

Those late-night cravings have never been so tempting.