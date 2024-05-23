Olympia Valance Slams Sister Holly Valance’s Cooked New Political Views & It’s Kiss Kiss

Holly Valance. Voice behind 2002’s greatest pop hit “Kiss Kiss”. Ramsay Street’s Felicity Scully. Class ‘S’ cooker. A multi-faceted woman, where every facet is even more chaotic than the last. But what does her sister Olympia Valance think of her?

Finally, we have the answer to this burning question thanks to a Western Australian radio show. The world works in funny ways.

In case you missed it, ex-Neighbours star and pop siren Holly Valance (now Holly Rachel Candy) went off the deep end, drilled even deeper into the Earth’s crust, came out the other end and then launched herself into space to go even deeper.

Appearing on the GB News political podcast in March, she called Donald Trump “fabulous”, slammed Australia for being taken over by the “woke stuff” and called 21-year-old Greta Thunberg a *ahem* “demonic little gremlin high priestess of climatism [sic]” who has been praised like a “goddess in classrooms.” She truly has a way with words. If there was any ever doubt she wrote Kiss Kiss, let this poetry convince you otherwise.

Essentially Miss Valance has now career-switched to being a conservative commentator. Apparently that’s where all the money is. Not that she needs it, being married to billionaire Nick Candy and everything.

If anything will tear sisters apart it's politics.

Jumping on HIT WA’s Allan & Carly, the (also) ex-Neighbours star and contestant on The Summit Olympia Valance wanted to set the record straight and remove herself from association with her sister.

“My sister and I have very, very different political views,” she said.

“It was like, ‘Oh my God,’ when she said all that stuff. I’m like, ‘Oh God! Everyone’s going to think that that’s what I think!’ And I don’t.

“She has the right to say the things that she wants to say… but yes, that’s not my opinion on anything.”

Honestly if I were Olympia I would be dragging my siblings across the coals on every radio station in the country. But maybe that’s just because I’m a Sagittarius and vengeance is written in my veins.

Well, nothing like a spicy Valance rift to bring this week to a close. At least we have that.