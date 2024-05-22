The Full Moon In Sagittarius May 2024: What It Means For Each Star Sign

It’s that time of the month, my friends! The Full Moon in Sagittarius is here for May 2024 — during Gemini Season, mind you — and it’s a doozy.

Sagittarius is a feisty fire sign and as we know, when the Full Moon enters a particular sign, the days before and after will be rife with the energy that encompasses that sign.

So basically, you can expect feisty energy to enter the atmosphere from today onwards!

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius May 2024

What happens during the Full Moon in Sagittarius?

What are Sagittarius folk most known for? Their high energy and sense of adventure, of course!

This Full Moon brings with it expansive energy and the chance for taking risks and making moves that you would’ve otherwise been to afraid to explore.

The archer is known for its precision, accuracy and wisdom. He shoots to kill and never misses.

With that in mind, if there’s any plans you’ve been meaning to put in place, now would be the time to do it!

Sagittarius is also the ultimate truth teller who says it like it is and never sugarcoats. A Sagittarian will tell you exactly how they feel without being afraid of hurting your feelings — not because they want to hurt your feelings, but because they’re truth seekers who believes in fairness and keeping it real.

With this in mind, you can expect the Full Moon in Sagittarius to bring light to anything that may have previously been hidden and concealed. Don’t fear it, unpack it! Only by doing so will you be able to move into the next phase of your life.

The Sagittarius Full Moon will cast away any shadows of doubt that had you second-guessing yourself and holding yourself back.

What should I do during the Full Moon in Sagittarius?

Tonight would be a great time to do some shadow work, as the archer’s energy is set to illuminate our lives and highlight the areas in which we need the most growth.

Now is a time to clear out any emotional baggage that’s been weighing you down.

Sagittarians have been known to speak their mind, so use this time to have those important convos with those around you — whether it’s asking your boss for some much-needed recognition, ending that situationship that’s going nowhere, calling your mate on their BS, or asking your parents to stop hounding you.

Whatever you’ve been keeping in, now is the time to let it out, and the fire sign energy that emanates from the Sagittarius Full Moon will help you do just that.

Ooh, Venus is also making some funky movements and since it’s the love planet, now would be a good time to spice things up in the realm of romance.

When is the May 2024 Full Moon?

The Full Moon in Sagittarius will rise on the evening of May 23, 2024.

