Monthly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign: February 2024

Holy hell! We’ve already powered through the first month of the year, which means it’s time for your February monthly horoscope.

We’ve revamped our horoscopes this year — instead of being one weekly yarn with a lil snippet for each sign, we’re rolling ’em out monthly and going more in-depth so each star sign can get a larger gulp of cosmic tea.

Have a read of your February monthly horoscope and check back at the end of the month for your next monthly astrology horoscope!

February Horoscopes 2024

peep ur february monthly horoscope below

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

Buckle up babe, looks like there’s mad chaos in your love life next month! Not quite the vibe we wanted for Valentine’s Day, aye? Read your full Aries monthly horoscope to see what you’re in for!

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

Strap in, Taurus. Your patience is reaaaaaally gonna be tested this month as you find yourself struggling to juggle your work life with the shit you’ve got going on outside of work. Suss out your full Taurus monthly horoscope for more.

GEMINI

May 21 – June 21

The holidays may be long gone but you’re still feeling the festive spirit and as a result, you can expect some hectic romantic energy to float into your zone in February (just in time for Valentine’s Day, whataya know!). Peep your full Gemini monthly horoscope for more.

CANCER

June 22 – July 22

With all the craziness of the holiday period, you may have ignored your emotional needs and that bad habit has carried over. Stop doing that! Check out your full Cancer monthly horoscope to see what’s going on.

LEO

July 23 – August 22

If you were hoping for good news in your monthly zodiac, well I regret to inform you that work is gonna be a huge pain in the ass next month. But DW, there’s other good news! See what’s in store via your full Leo monthly horoscope!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 22

Because the vitality-bringing Sun is moving through your seventh house of partnership, your focus will be fixated on your dating life. To see what happens next, peep your full Virgo monthly horoscope.

LIBRA

September 23 – October 22

Get ready for the unexpected, my friend! There may be an opportunity to travel thanks to werk this month so pack your bags and update your OOO! Want to know more? Of course you do! Read your full Libra monthly horoscope for more cosmic intel.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

Now is the time to open your heart and alter your approach to dating, whether you’re committed or not. Read your full Scorpio monthly horoscope to see what you’ve got in store.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 21

You’ll become head over heels obsessed with a certain someone when Mercury in Aquarius conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius on February 5. To read more about this mysterious person, check out your Sagittarius monthly horoscope.

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 19

Lately you’ve been trying to innovate and try new things to assist in your lifelong mission of securing the bag. In February, you’ll make major moves in this area. Cop your Capricorn monthly horoscope for more!

AQUARIUS

January 20 – February 18

Have you been unlucky in love lately? Been on some crappy dates? The person you were dating ghosted you? Things are feeling a lil flat with your partner? Well your season is here and it’s encouraging you to hit refresh to restore all areas of life, including your love life. To suss what that means and what else you’re in for in Feb, peep your Aquarius monthly horoscope.

PISCES

February 19 – March 20

Do you allow your sensitive Piscean side to carry over into your work? No? Well it’s time you start doing so. Delve into your full Pisces monthly horoscope for more!

And that’s it for your monthly astrology horoscope!

For a full overview of what’s in store for you this year, check out the 2024 horoscopes for each star sign.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer who pens your monthly astrology horoscope. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.