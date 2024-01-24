Aries Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

New year, new astrology format! Your monthly Aries horoscope is here and it’s going to be looking a lil differently in 2024!

It’s Matt Galea here, PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer — you may remember me from the weekly Your Horos Are Here horoscopes and all the other cosmic content. Well, we pressed pause on the regular horoscopes last year (and in that time I wrote an astrology book How To Spot The (Star) Signs, which is out now!).

Anyway, we’re back and badder than ever, but this time around your Aries horoscope will be monthly and more in-depth. We love to see it!

Here’s the Aries February 2024 horoscopes in our shiny new style. Happy New Year, legend!

Aries February Horoscopes 2024

(March 21 – April 19)

live footage of your situationship

LOVE AND DATING

I regret to you inform you that Saturn’s movements throughout February spell mad chaos in your love life. If you’re in a relationship, expect a shitload of squabbles with your person (so don’t bother forking out too much $$$ for the V-Day choccies, you probs won’t get to share ’em in the end after your couple fight!). If you’re single, you may go on some crappy dates or uncover that the person you’ve been seeing is actually a huge fkn red flag. In summary: Cupid can fuck right off.

CAREER AND MONEY

Work has been off to a shitty start but don’t fret, my fire sign friend. The month ahead will bring with it some exciting offers so keep your eyes peeled for sweet opps that could help you level up your career. That long-term goal that seems so far away will suddenly seem within reach, all thanks to Jupiter, the planet of growth hitting your second house of success. If you find moments of doubt and confusion, hit up your nearest and dearest for advice and guidance. That’s what they’re there for! And you know you’d do the same for them. Not only that, but based on your zone of partnerships, it looks like the key to your success may actually come from external sources, whether it be your loved ones, colleagues, mentor, etc.

LIFE IN GENERAL

If you want to level up your life, you need to get out of your comfort zone and try new shit. You adventurous Aries folk usually have no qualms venturing out into the unknown, but you need to take that one step even further. Be bold, brave and aggressive in the pursuit of your life goals. Again, you should have no problem doing this ‘cos it’s in your cosmic DNA, but it’s just worth reminding ya since successful energy is in the air RN!

READ MORE Your 2024 Horoscopes Are Here So Settle In And Sip The Cosmic Tea For Your Star Sign

New Moon in Aquarius

February 10, 2024

This lunar occasion is your opportunity to put the wheels in motion with that ‘yuge goal you’ve been manifesting. Remember, New Moons are all about new beginnings and summoning good shit into your life, so don’t pass up this opportunity! Get manifesting, bb! Here’s how, in case you forgot.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

Pisces Season is here, which probably explains all that emotional turmoil you have on the way. Because Pisces is a super emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emo signs of the zodiac), you can expect to feel all of the feelings. All of them. But that’s not the only theme of the season — Pisces also represents grand ideas and creativity, so tap into this energy to help you get to the “LIFT OFF!” stage of those goals of yours.

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Even the most confident of creatures like Aries folk have moments of self-doubt. Don’t allow those shitty thoughts and feelings to stick! When the Virgo Full Moon hits, channel its tough love energy to change your thought process. Your horoscope for Aries this month sounds like a wild ride, so channel the Full Moon in Virgo to mend whatever needs to be mended.

And that concludes your monthly Aries horoscope! Hit us up at the end of the month to see what March has in store.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.