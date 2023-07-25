There’s A Cosmic Reason Why Your Love Life Is A Mess Right Now So Here’s What It All Means

Wondering why your love life is literal hell right now? As always, astrology has the answer. Which is great because we do love answers, but bad because, well, relationships and dating are tricky enough as it is without the meddling forces of planetary energy. The aggressor in this instance is a lil something called Venus Retrograde.

Wondering why so many celebrities have been calling it quits lately? Aside from the fact that Hollywood is a hellscape, you could also chalk this up to the fact that Venus Retrograde has just kicked off and it’s wreaking havoc on all relationships, celebs and normies.

To prepare you for the latest retrograde, here’s a deep-dive into what it all means…

Venus Retrograde 2023

What is Venus Retrograde?

Since Venus is associated with love and money, when the planet goes retrograde, these areas will be cosmically impacted and it won’t be pretty.

So what does this mean? Well, it means there’ll be drama, chaos and confusion in your relationships and friendships and you’ll be broke AF, pretty much.

There’ll be an influx of ghosting, gaslighting and being left on read by potential suitors and for those in relationships, there’ll be a heap of petty squabbles and questioning why you’re together.

This also extends to non-romantic relationships like colleagues, mates and family members.

Venus tends to bring feelings of loss and heartbreak back to the surface, so some old emotional baggage may rear its ugly head during this time.

The thing is though, like Mercury Retrograde or your Saturn Return, you could look at this like a huge-ass inconvenience, or you could look at it as an opportunity to improve your love life.

A spotlight is being shone on the areas where you’re not happy, so grab the bull by the horns and make some tough decisions. Whether it’s having important convos that are long overdue, making ultimatums, insisting on compromise or potentially even putting an end to your relo with someone.

Look at Venus Retrograde as your ticket out of unhappy town and into a brand new sitch, which may be difficult and painful, but essential for your overall happiness.

How long does Venus Retrograde last?

Our love lives will be in abject chaos from July 22 to September 3.

Probably longer than that because let’s face it, relationships / dating ain’t easy… but you can blame it on Venus Retrograde for the next lot of weeks.

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.