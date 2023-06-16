Mercury Retrograde might be done and dusted (for now) but guess what? There are other planets and therefore, there are other retrogrades and there’s one hitting this weekend: Saturn Retrograde.

Here’s everything you need to know about the lesser known Saturn Retrograde which might not be as frightening as Mercury Retrograde but still packs quite a punch.

Saturn Retrograde 2023

What is Saturn Retrograde?

Much like Mercury Retrograde, Saturn Retrograde involves the planet Saturn (the one with the giant ring around it) moving backwards, thus causing certain elements of our lives to go backwards as well.

Now, the way Mercury Retrograde works is that since the planet Mercury governs communication, when it goes retrograde, communication is on the fritz.

Similarly, when Saturn goes retrograde, the aspects that the planet governs will also go all wonky.

Saturn is often referred to as the “taskmaster planet” and “master teacher” — it’s all about getting shit done, focusing on your ambitions, following the rules and self-discipline.

So when it goes retrograde, it’s a time to take some accountability and look inward.

Take responsibility for areas where you may have fucked up and need to improve.

If you’ve done some reflecting and cannot think of a single thing about yourself and your life that needs werk, first of all, you’re either superhuman or you’re in denial.

Second of all, Saturn Retrograde is only just beginning so be patient, I’m sure something will present itself over the next few months.

It’s also worth mentioning that this Saturn Retrograde falls in the sign of Pisces and since it’s a water sign, there will be tears. But hey, you’ll emerge on the other side even stronger!

How long does Saturn Retrograde last?

Hate to break it to ya, but your time of reflection and accountability will be quite a lengthy one as Saturn Retrograde lasts until November 4.

See yas on the other side!

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.