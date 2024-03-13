Warning: Venus In Pisces Will Have You Romanticising Your Life And Ignoring Red Flags

Valentine’s Day might be long gone but the red roses, big hugs, and flirty texts are here to stay, all thanks to Venus in Pisces.

Star sign skeptics often accuse astrology of spreading fear through things like Mercury Retrograde and Eclipse Season, but the fact of the matter is that not all astrological events are to be feared. Some quite literally spread the love, like the current planetary movement. But with the good can sometimes come the bad, which is what we find with Venus in Pisces where we’re feeling all loved-up, but those rose-coloured glasses might have us ignoring red flags.

Read on for everything you need to know about Venus in Pisces…

Venus in Pisces 2024

What is Venus in Pisces?

Fun fact: ya know the character Sailor Venus on god tier kid’s series Sailor Moon? Remember how her attacks would always involve heart shapes? That’s because Venus is the planet associated with love and beauty.

Whenever Venus moves into your sign, your love life is bound to be impacted. So now that it’s barrelling into Pisces, a sign that’s linked to romantic energy and general love-doveyness, you can expect to be feeling like a rom-com protagonist for the next few weeks.

While romanticising your life can be a dazzling experience, just beware that you don’t gaslight yourself into thinking that people who have done you dirty suddenly deserve a second chance.

Basically: be silly, not stupid!

What should I expect?

Here’s a bunch of things that are likely to happen during this time:

You’ll be feeling super romantic and wanting to go ham on the dating apps and / or treat your partner like a king.

You’ll bump into your past situationship and gaslight yourself into wanting to give it another go because surely it wasn’t that bad?

You’ll mend rifts with friends, colleagues and fam members you’ve fallen out with.

You’ll be tempted to splash out on a bunch of lush (read: unnecessary) items, even ones you most definitely cannot afford.

You’ll want to pamper yourself like crazy.

When does it happen?

You’ll be feeling the love from March 12 to April 5, ya big love birds!

