Pisces Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Pisces Horoscopes February 2024

SEX + DATING

Uh oh, new information is about to come to light that will have you feeling hella disappointed. It may be something you’ve always known, or at least suspected, and you’ll finally see that your intuition was right (hence why you should always trust it — particularly because you’re a psychic Piscean!). You’re in the midst of a personal growth period so channel the feelings from this revelation to help you grow. Your bday is coming up and by the time you’ve ticked over into a new age, you will already feel better and more powerful. I promise you!

WORK + FINANCES

Do you allow your sensitive Piscean side to carry over into your work? No? Well it’s time you start doing so. I’m not saying that you should cry about your bad dates and mother issues to your co-workers mid-shift, but you should absolutely tap into your empathy when dealing with all matters of work. It is one of your greatest gifts and you should be super proud of it and utilise it to help others which will, in turn, help you as your boss sees what a loving legend you are.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Your season has arrived and your Pisces monthly horoscope wants you to celebrate! Although this should mean it’s partay time for you, the moody vibes of the Piscean (no offence) will actually have you wanting nothing more than to opt out of plans and spend some time on your lonesome. This isn’t a negative thing! You’ll just be feeling super reflective and introspective. You’ll want to spend time in nature, in your bedroom or in the bathtub just thinking, journaling and pondering what the next year will look like for you.

New Moon in Aquarius

February 9th, 2024, at 2:59 pm

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

Spicy Pisces Season has arrived! This period is all about creativity, compassion, new beginnings and closure. As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month. Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so now is a time to allow your mind to wander. Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Your mind is being clouded with negative thoughts and you’ve been practicing self-loathing, rather than self-love. The Virgo Full Moon is here to rework your way of thinking. Your horoscope for Cancer this month is all about manifesting inner peace and joy and eliminating those inner demons of yours.

