Taurus Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Taurus February Horoscopes 2024

(April 20 – May 20)

SEX + DATING

They say February is the most romantic month of the year, obvs because it contains the Hallmark holiday Valentine’s Day, which most people roll their eyes at but not you, Taurus. Any excuse to give and receive gifts (AKA your love language)! This month you’ll be looking at the world through rose-coloured glasses, no matter what state your dating life is in. When the planet of love enters Aries on February 19, you’re encouraged to practice self-love and to direct the affection you’ve been putting out into the world on yourself for a change.

CAREER + WORK

Strap in, Taurus. Your patience is reaaaaaally gonna be tested this month as you find yourself struggling to juggle your work life with the shit you’ve got going on outside of work. You’ve been working your Taurean toosh off all year and you want some damn recognition for your hard werk (why else would you do it if not for that comforting pat on the back?), but there’s something non-work related that’s holding you back from reaching your full potential. Relationship drama? Family commitments? Going to hard on the weekend? Whatever it is, you need to stamp it TF out, Taurus. It’s holding you back from securing the bag! After Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, eliminate all distractions and go for gold with whatever you’ve been working towards, whether it’s a promotion at work or a sweet side hustle.

LIFE IN GENERAL

As I said in the last section, your focus is going to be split next month and it’s going to be literal torture for you given that you like to give your projects 110% and you don’t enjoy being pulled in multiple different directions. You’re a skilled multitasker but you much prefer to give your all to one thing at a time. Just hang in there and listen to your intuition, especially after February 18 when the Sun enters Pisces.

New Moon in Aquarius

February 9th, 2024, at 2:59 pm

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

The Pisces New Moon on February 18 will offer much-needed peace and guidance. When shit gets confusing, don’t be afraid to tap out for some me-time, whatever that looks like to you. You won’t be able to get anything done if you haven’t got a clear head so put self-care riiiiiiiight at the top of that priority list!

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024

The Virgo Full Moon encourages you to avoid half-assing anything and put 110% in to everything you do if you want your results to look 110%!

Tap into the spirit of your fellow earth sign Virgo and accomplish everything with all the slayage you can muster.

And that’s your monthly Taurus horoscope! Check back next month for March’s tea.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.