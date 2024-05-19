Guess what y’all, today is the Sun and Jupiter in Taurus! What the hell does that mean? Well first of all it’s the luckiest day of the year.

Read on for more intel…

The Sun and Jupiter in Taurus 2024

There’s Jupiter, the gorg queen. (Credit: Getty)

What does it mean?

Jupiter is believed to be the planet of luck, abundance and blessings. Uranus also has elements of abundance as well as personal growth and change.

When the two align in the Sun and Taurus (AKA the sign of opulence), it’s believed to emanate powerful energy.

Now is a time to hit the pause button so you can check in with yourself and reassess your goals and plans for the future. Then, once you’ve identified what you want to manifest, you can start planting seeds and setting intentions.

Jupiter is the luck planet and Venus is the planet of beauty and romance, so those are the energies you should be tapping into over the next few days.

What should I do during this time?

Manifestation capabilities are limitless so you’re gonna wanna manifest and manifest HARD.

For the witchy ones among us, centre your rituals around the aforementioned subjects, i.e. use pink and red candles to manifest love, green and yellow candles for work-related wishes, etc.

It’d also be a fab idea to do a cleansing to clear out the negative energy of recent times and allow the blessings to find you.

If you’re into Tarot and Angel Cards, you might wanna do a reading to help you find your path.

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.