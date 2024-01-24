Leo Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Hola, lion babe! Your Leo monthly horoscope is here and I think you’re gonna love what the stars have in store for you over the next few weeks!! Behold, the Leo February 2024 horoscopes!!!

Leo February Horoscopes 2024

(July 23 – August 22)

SEX + DATING

You’re never one to hold back in the bedroom but this month, you’re encouraged to go even further. Go ahead and ask your partner or one night stand to try that kinky dream you’ve got going on in your head. You might just find that they’ll totally pick up what you’re putting down and the best bang of your life very well might come from it. Don’t thank me, thank the sexy stars!

CAREER + WORK

I regret to inform you that work is gonna be a huge pain in the ass next month. Like, more so than usual. And to make matters worse, you’re gonna be seriously lacking energy and enthusiasm so powering through is gonna be a tricky task. Do whatever it takes to summon the willpower to get through it, whatever that may be. Remind yourself of those goals that you set for yourself at the start of the year. Make yourself a vision board if you haven’t already and place it somewhere you can see it daily to help you keep your goals in sight and to help manifest them.

LIFE IN GENERAL

There’s nothing more important to your than your connection to your family but lately you’ve been feeling somewhat of a disconnect. Throughout February, you’re invited to work on improving your relationship with your loved ones, whether they’re fractured or not. Suggest some family bonding activities like a trip to the movies or Sunday night dinners or even a getaway. You won’t feel totally whole until you feel that all is at peace in your realm of home and fam.

New Moon in Aquarius

February 9th, 2024, at 2:59 pm

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

Spicy Pisces Season has arrived! This period is all about creativity, compassion, new beginnings and closure. As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month. Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so now is a time to allow your mind to wander. Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Your mind is being clouded with negative thoughts and you’ve been practicing self-loathing, rather than self-love. The Virgo Full Moon is here to rework your way of thinking. Your horoscope for Leo this month is all about manifesting inner peace and joy and eliminating those inner demons of yours.

Anyway, that’s it from me! Be sure to check back for your monthly Leo horoscope when March draws closer!

