Six Planets Are Retrograde Including That Cold Bitch Mercury Which Is Why Everything Sucks RN

Are things feeling a little off right now? Have you been having strange interactions with people? Is the transport system cooked? Has your technology been on the fritz? You already know where I’m going with this, it’s Mercury Retrograde… but wait, it’s actually so much worse than that.

A total of six planets — yes, SIX planets — are retrograde at the moment so there’s chaos in all different forms.

Here’s your guide to all the planets that are currently retrograde and what it means for us.

Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn

When: April 29 to October 8.

What it means: I know what you’re thinking, Pluto isn’t even considered a planet to some people. How the heck can it have any impact on us? Ah, but it does! A lot, in fact. But while said impacts aren’t necessarily negative, they are pretty major. You see, Pluto is the planet that rules transformation and so when it goes retrograde, expect heavy changes. Whether we like it or not.

How to deal: Use those transformative vibes to your advantage. Are there aspects of your life or perhaps yourself that you’ve been wanting to change for good? Well now would be the time as planetary energy is calling on us to shake it up and try something new. It’s a particularly good time to ditch negative habits and behaviours and toxic people. Just rid yourself of all the BS and level-up your life.

Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius

When: June 4 to October 23.

What it means: Saturn basically keeps us in check and helps us instil boundaries in our lives. So now that it’s taking a big ol’ snooze, our decision-making skills are a lil off and we’re saying “yes” to shit we really should be saying “fuck no!” to. Basically we’re not not being as responsible as we should be which is bound to catch up with us later.

How to deal: Luckily it’s Virgo Season so tap into its energy and get organised to help with things you may be forgetting. Write down the dates of important events you must attend and deadlines you have looming. If you’re unsure of whether to say “yes” or “no” to someone, phone a friend and get them to help you decide.

Neptune Retrograde in Pisces

When: June 28 to December 3.

What it means: Neptune rules our dreams so during this time, expect to have wacky as fuck dreams and sleeping patterns. You’ll wake up sometimes and feel completely unrested and fixated on what you got up to in your dream life. Not only that, but you’ll find yourself daydreaming IRL, meaning actually disassociating throughout the day and dropping the ball in your waking life.

How to deal: Do whatever it is that you do to centre yourself, whether it’s meditating, sageing, painting, singing, drawing, fucking, cooking, binge-watching Gilmore Girls for the thousandth time. Whatever gets you going, do it!

Jupiter Retrograde in Aries and Pisces

When: July 28 to November 24.

What it means: Big boi Jupiter is the planet of growth and abundance so right now as it’s on the fritz, you’ll feel like you’re going backwards rather than forwards. Your goals will appear further away than ever which will leave you dazed and confused (and not in the way of the sick cult classic 90s film).

How to deal: Shake off the negativity — stop thinking about what’s not happening and start thinking about what you want to happen. Write down your goals for the future and start manifesting them.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus

When: August 24 to January 22, 2023.

What it means: Uranus, hehe! Nah but seriously, this planet is no joke. It keeps us on our toes by shuffling the deck just when we’ve gotten comfortable. Expect the unexpected, basically.

How to deal: Do some inner work. Go inside yourself and start thinking about what is and isn’t working in your life and focus on ways to remedy this. It may even be worth seeing your therapist to get it all out and focus on tools to help you press on.

Mercury Retrograde in Libra and Virgo

When: September 9 to October 2.

What it means: You know the drill! Communication gone crazy, busted up technology, mad transport delays etc. Have a read of our comprehensive guide for more.

How to deal: Mercury Retrograde is about miscommunications and shit going awry, so expect all kinds of tea to be spilled. This might sound fun and spicy, but it sure isn’t when it’s your tea being splashed around. Be extra careful with who you tell your secrets to because a person you thought was a trustworthy confidant might be two-faced. Also double-check your texts and make sure you’re not doing the ol’ send the text about a person TO that person (I literally did this earlier today, FML). And finally, allow extra time for all important shit. Do not leave important assignments, bills, or travel ’til the last minute.

We got this, mates! See yas on the other side.

