Capricorn Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Your Capricorn monthly horoscope is ready for your eyes, you brilliant Earth sign!!

Capricorn Horoscopes February 2024

(December 22 – January 19)

SEX + DATING

You’ve been making loads of new connections lately, maybe you’ve been socialising more or you’ve started a new job or you’ve been going ham on the dating apps since your New Year’s reso was to get out there and date. I’m not at all surprised that you’re pulling new people into your orbit, especially since Capricorn Season infused you with confident energy which has carried over into all aspects of your life (more on that later). Go get ’em, Cap!

CAREER + FINANCES

Lately you’ve been trying to innovate and try new things to help level up your work status and your money making game. In February, you will feel even more confident in trying new things, whether it’s finding a new job, putting your hand up for a promotion or starting a side hustle. When Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto at the start of the month, you will start to see some progress in this area and you might even receive an intriguing offer that you’ve been waiting for.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Capricorns are known for their hard-ass nature and the fact that they don’t take shit from anybody. It’s your thing, your vibe, your shtick. Everyone knows and loves you for it, but over the next month as dreamy Pisces Season begins, you’re encouraged to embrace your softness, let down your walls and be vulnerable. You won’t crumble and die if you show folks your softer side — I promise! Sharing your emotions doesn’t make you weak, it’s actually the greatest strength of all and Capricorns are nothing if not strong!

New Moon in Aquarius

February 9th, 2024, at 2:59 pm

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces (February 18th):

February 18, 2024

Spicy Pisces Season has arrived! This period is all about creativity, compassion, new beginnings and closure. As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month. Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so now is a time to allow your mind to wander. Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Your mind is being clouded with negative thoughts and you’ve been practicing self-loathing, rather than self-love. The Virgo Full Moon is here to rework your way of thinking. Your horoscope for Capricorn this month is all about manifesting inner peace and joy and eliminating those inner demons of yours.

Anyway, that’s it from me! Be sure to check back for your monthly Capricorn horoscope when March draws closer!

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.