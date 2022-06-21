Cancer Szn Is Here So Start Analysing Your Deepest Emotions & Become Besties With Your Demons

Has the abject chaos of social Gemini Season sent you into a tailspin? Are ya feeling absolutely knackered from all those Insta DM discussions and heavy kick-ons yarns? Well it’s time to chill out, man, because Cancer Season is here to settle us the fuck down.

Cancer Season, which runs from about June 21 to July 22, is the first water sign season of the year, so expect a bit of a vibe shift.

The energy that’s in the air RN encompasses that of a Cancerian. The crabby sign is known for being just that: crabby.

Not in a savage way, just in the way of feeling every single damn emotion. Thoughtfully, not dramatically.

During this period, you’re encouraged to bail on hectic events and instead stay in and ponder your thoughts and feelings.

Instead of shouting your next moves from the rooftops, just sit on them for a lil bit. Massage them. Finesse them. Etc.

Explore the depths of yourself and see what’s lurking in there: desires, dreams, hopes, fears, shit you’ve been trying to manifest but simply cannot. All that jazz.

Analysing your emotions might sound like an intense thing to do, but it’s the best way to spark emotional growth.

Cancer Season is about stewing on everything and doing a ‘yuge stock take of your life. Then by the time it’s over and spicy Leo Season arrives next month, you’ll be ready to get out there and live your best life.

But until then you’ve got some real thinking and feeling to do.

So don’t be shy to RSVP ‘no’ to all events. Cancer Season says so! Use it as your doctor’s note, if you must.

Instead, spend your evenings in your bathtub with a glass of a red, some scented candles, and your journal. Write everything down and in doing so, you might just manifest your deepest desires and discover what you’ve really been running from.

READ MORE Smug Astrology Fans Are Pointing Out That The FB Outage Is Proof Of Mercury Retrograde's Existence

Since Cancer’s ruling planet is the moon, you’re encouraged to dream big, feel the moodiest of moods, and above all just trust your instincts because they’re particularly solid at this time.

The moon is also associated with the home, intimacy, and relationships. So just because you’ve bailed on that stupid house party doesn’t mean you can’t have your pals over for a movie night where you talk about literally everything.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.