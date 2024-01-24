Aquarius Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Hey there water bearer babes, here’s your Aquarius monthly horoscope with our new and improved astrology format! We’ll be serving up monthly horoscopes and each sign will get it’s own article so we can do a full deep dive into what you can expect for the month ahead. So without further ado, here’s the Aquarius February 2024 horoscopes!

Aquarius Horoscopes February 2024

(January 20 – February 18)

SEX + DATING

Have you been unlucky in love lately? Been on some crappy dates? The person you were dating ghosted you? Things are feeling a lil flat with your partner? Well your season is here and it’s encouraging you to hit refresh to restore all areas of life, including your love life. With the Sun and Pluto now in your sign, it’s a great time to change up your look, whether it’s updating your wardrobe, changing your hair or something along those lines. The updated look will have you feeling fresh AF and so too will your love life. New year, new you, etc. Elsewhere, you’re encouraged to detach yourself from any unhealthy relationships (whether it’s a lover or friend).

CAREER + WORK

If there are any passion projects you’ve been tinkering away with, February is the time to share them with the world. Who am I kidding, there’s no “if”, Aquarians always have passion projects going on! Well, put your plans into action ASAP because cosmic energy is on your side, what with it being Aquarius Season and all. When presenting your idea with your colleagues, friends or other important people, make sure you do so with a sense of confidence and without a shred of self doubt. There’s no way others are going to back you if you don’t back yourself and your idea!

LIFE IN GENERAL

There’s change on the home front coming in February, Aquarian. Could involve moving houses, redecorating or renovating your current house, an increase in rent, new housemates or similar. Could even be a development in the family or with your house mates. The change could result in some friction with those involved and unresolved issues being brought back up. Try and keep a level head and use your sense of logic when making decisions and when discussing these changes with your nearest and dearest.

New Moon in Aquarius

February 9th, 2024, at 2:59 pm

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces (February 18th):

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

Spicy Pisces Season has arrived! This period is all about creativity, compassion, new beginnings and closure. As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month. Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so now is a time to allow your mind to wander. Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Anyway, that’s it from me! Be sure to check back for your Pisces monthly horoscope when March draws closer.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.