The Aquarius New Moon Has Arrived, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The Aquarius New Moon has arrived! It’s the second one of the year so here’s your next shot at bringing your goals and dreams to life with the power of positive thinking and a bit of moon magic.

Here’s everything you need to know about this special lunar occasion.

Aquarius New Moon 2024

When is the next new moon?

The Aquarius new moon will bless us with its presence on Thursday, February 10!

But don’t forget, the energy from this lunation will be present several days before and after it’s at its peak.

What does the Aquarius new moon mean?

Aquarius energy is all about breaking free of old patterns and finding new ways to innovate and level up our lives.

If there are any changes you’ve been wanting to make, now would be the time to put them into action as the water bearer’s energy will elevate the success of your goals.

What should I do during the Aquarius new moon?

Honestly, just be as authentic as possible! This period is all about truth-telling and doing whatever the hell you want without fear of judgement or ridicule.

Tap into that Aquarius spirit and just be yourself.

Oh, and performing a manifestation ritual or two also wouldn’t go astray!

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.