A Bunch Of New Year’s Eve Rituals So You & Your Coven Of Pals Can Summon Good Energy For 2024

New Year’s Eve has arrived and it’s a very ~spiritual~ time — and not just because everyone will be drinking copious amounts of spirits. On the night, you’ll have an opportunity to summon positive energy for the new year (speaking of which, your 2024 horoscopes are available for you to peruse now!), so don’t pass up this mystic occasion!

When you gather with your coven of mates, it might be a good idea to combine your collective energy and perform a ritual of sorts for the new year.

Here’s a bunch of ’em!

New Year’s Eve Rituals and Spells

Banishing Ritual

Have unwanted people come out of the woodwork this year? Are you being haunted by ghosts from your past? Do you need to end a toxic relationship or friendship? Now is a great time to do the ol’ freezer trick. It’s an oldie, but a goodie.

You’ll need:

*A sheet of white A4 paper

*A black pen

*A small container

*A freezer (duh)

What to do: Light the candles and write down the full name of the undesired person, including their middle name and DOB if you have it. Under their info, write down their shitty behaviour and why you want them gone, focusing on how they’ve wronged you as you do this (replay it in your mind’s eye — visualisation is VERY important).

Fold the paper several times and pop it in the container.

Keep it in the back of the fridge until you feel that your wish has been granted, then you can burn the sheet of paper and move on with your life.

Unblocking Ritual

Do you feel like you’re cursed? Is there something you’ve been trying to manifest, like, forever but it’s just not happening? This ritual removes all blockages from your path.

You’ll need:

*A crystal (clear quartz for healing, rose quartz for relationships, tiger’s eye, black obsidian or tourmaline for protection, citrine for success)

What to do: Close your eyes. Take the crystal and hold it in your hands, focusing on your goals and situations that have stopped you from achieving them.

When you’re done processing the shit part, then it’s time for the good part. Visualise all your goals coming to life. As you do this, move the crystal around your forehead in a circular motion.

Carry the crystal with you indefinitely until your goals start to materialise.

This week is a great time to pull cards, since the universe’s magic is more active than ever.

Whatever your preferred deck of cards is, grab ’em and do a reading under the stars.

You’ll be amazed by the results!

Cleansing Ritual

Burn sage sticks and Palo Santo to cleanse yourself of any negative energy and to bless both yourself and your space.

