I’ve had a lot of people slide into my DMs since our article warning folks not to manifest or cleanse their crystals during the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra last night. I applaud this, BTW. Feel free to DM me with all kinds of witchy questions. Happy to help as best as I can!

But anyway, thought I’d fire off a quick yarn to explain how to free yourself of the neggo vibes you or your crystals may have absorbed last night.

Eclipses generally aren’t a time for charging crystals, as in empowering them with energy from the moon, but more so it’s a time for cleansing and grounding and that should be done now to brush off all the negativity you may have taken on.

Head here to have a read of all the methods of how to cleanse crystals. Literally any one of these will refresh your stones and wipe them clean (literally and figuratively). You’ve got everything there from water cleansing to salt cleansing to sageing. Any of those methods will do the trick.

Now, wait for the next full moon and charge away!

Wondering why the heck you weren’t supposed to charge your crystals or manifest last night?

Well, because eclipse energy is erratic, chaotic and unpredictable, and you absolutely do not want to draw those vibes in or allow your precious crystals to absorb its harshness.

If you went out and snapped piccies of the moon, then no qualms at all! As long as you weren’t clutching your crystals or wishing upon the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse.

And again, if you missed the warning, all you need to do is hit up one of those cleansing methods and you’ll be sweet.

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.