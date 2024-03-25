Some of y’all haven’t read up on the rules of eclipse season and it shows, because I’m hearing talk of folks getting ready to manifest, charge crystals, and do all that other fun stuff under the light of the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra.

To those people, I say: FREEZE, PUNK!

Drop the crystals and manifestation tools, and no one will get hurt.

Can I charge crystals and manifest during the eclipse?

No seriously, do not, I repeat, DO NOT manifest or charge shit today / tonight. Eclipse season is not a time to summon and gather, it’s a time to chill the fuck out.

Why? Well, because eclipse energy is erratic, chaotic and unpredictable, and you absolutely do not want to draw those vibes in or allow your precious crystals to absorb its harshness. May as well bathe ’em in battery acid.

Instead of manifesting, charging and empowering, this is a time to cleanse, ground, and centre yourself and release neggo energy and bad vibes (which is alllllll around right now, lemme tell ya).

Save those positive affirmations and manifestations for when the eclipse’s erratic energy has dispersed.

Eclipses also have a way of bringing things to the surface that you’d hoped had stayed buried, so be careful of unwanted tea being spilled. Double check all texts, edit yourself before speaking, be careful who you tell your secrets to, etc etc, especially considering the eclipse falls just days out from Mercury Retrograde and you need to be vigilant and protect yourself.

Remember that iconique kids show H20: Just Add Water where the mermaids would hide during the full moon to avoid the chaos of turning into mermaids? That’s the energy you should be going for this evening.

Take it easy and lay low. Sure, go take some snaps of the blood moon and put it on your ‘gram, no worries at all! Just keep all crystals indoors and don’t go making wishes on its scary as shit energy.

Heed the warning of Nicole Kidman’s character in Practical Magic…

Yes, you can clutch your tiger’s eye. But indoors. AWAY FROM THE WINDOWS.

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.