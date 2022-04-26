As any astrology lover worth their Himalayan Salt would know, some astrological events are blessings, such as Full Moons and Taurus Season. While other astrological events can be quite cursed, such as Eclipse Season.

Well, not the whole season, just parts on it… especially on the nights of the Eclipses.

Since Eclipse Season has just begun, let’s delve into what that means and which dates you should look for.

What is an eclipse?

Let’s start with the most important question: what the hell is an Eclipse?

Eclipses are dynamic cosmic events that activate the lunar nodes. Since the south and north nodes, often referred to as the Nodes of Fate, impact our karmic pathway (a.k.a. our destiny – meaning what’s going to happen to us), naturally, this means that the Eclipse is going to send ripples down to earth and cause interesting events.

What is Eclipse Season?

Eclipse Season is a one-month period in which Eclipses hit, sparking all kinds of energies on earth.

Each year, there are between three and seven Eclipses, which often occur in clusters.

What happens during Eclipses?

Eclipses spark major changes in the area of your life where that particular Eclipse is occurring. That’s why some years our primary focus will be on relationships, while other years we’re all about werk, werk, werk.

Eclipses tend to speed things up and steer you to the direction you wanna go at a faster pace.

They can also cause wacky-ass shit to occur, which is why we must be vigilant during this time.

What’s the difference between a Lunar Eclipse and a Solar Eclipse?

Solar Eclipses kickstart new beginnings and bring forth unexpected opportunities. But on the flip side, they can also affect our relationships with others. So beware of how you’re communicating during this time.

For many people, Solar Eclipses are when we realise we need more than what we’re currently receiving.

Meanwhile Lunar Eclipses are a time of reflection and realisation. During this time, we will have many epiphanies that will help us to understand WTF is going on.

The problem is, when we look in the mirror and realise what’s really happening, we may not always like what we see. Therein lies the trickiness of Eclipse Season.

With that said, by seeing things for how they really are, at least we can now begin the process of acceptance and moving on. Use this time to release neggo energy and bad vibes.

When should I look for?

Whip out your diary, because the Eclipse dates for 2022 are as follows:

Saturday, April 30: Partial Solar Eclipse in Taurus

Monday, May 16: Total Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio

Tuesday, October 25: Partial Solar Eclipse in Scorpio

Tuesday, November 8: Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus

What should I avoid doing during Eclipse Season?

Charge your crystals or manifest: Do not, I repeat, DO NOT manifest or charge shit during the evenings of the Eclipses.

Why? Well, because Eclipse energy is erratic, chaotic and unpredictable, and you absolutely do not want to draw those vibes in or allow your precious crystals to absorb its harshness. May as well bathe ’em in battery acid.

Instead of manifesting, charging and empowering, this is a time to cleanse, ground, and centre yourself and release neggo energy and bad vibes (which is alllllll around right now, lemme tell ya).

Save those positive affirmations and manifestations for when the Eclipse’s erratic energy has dispersed.

Tell your secrets to untrustworthy folks: Eclipses also have a way of bringing things to the surface that you’d hoped had stayed buried, so be careful of unwanted tea being spilled. Double check all texts, edit yourself before speaking, be careful who you tell your secrets to, etc etc.

Eclipse Season ends with a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio on May 15 – 16.

Good luck, witches.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.